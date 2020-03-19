Epicenter of Calm and Capable Still
Join Midwifery Today Online MembershipHere we are together. A global and aware family. Every day we are becoming stronger together. A sisterhood that includes brotherhood. I am so proud of each of you. We are not the dinosaurs. We have survived previous plagues, droughts, floods, wars, and pandemics. We will survive this. Let’s do so in a way that not only makes our ancestors proud but leaves a footprint of wisdom for our great-great-grandchildren. The footprint of humanity walking together up the mountain. Maybe this will help some too…. Here are some ideas for self-distancing if you are out or others are in or you are sharing space with family members who must be out for work or supplies. Remember that sick people make sick people sicker. Let’s interrupt that cycle.
- Use the universal health precautions that you have been learning by way of wiping door knobs, changing clothes, and washing hands before hugging your loved ones after being out and about. Wash those clothes.
- Wash your hands again before “breaking bread” together.
- Wash fresh fruits and veggies in a light brine (salt) water or vinegar water bath before storing or eating. Even storebought organic foods need special washing during a pandemic.
- With your at-home loved ones, after you have washed your hands, hug back to back if you feel concerned. Stay connected. We are social creatures and children need primary attachments that include touch. Get creative and share your ideas with one another, especially if you have small children.
- Stay out of each other’s faces.
- If you have been wearing a scarf due to weather, it is clothing too. Remove and launder.
- Wash your pillow case/slip if you share your bed. Maybe alternate a fresh one each day.
- Buy some new lip gloss and don’t share. You can also use a little avocado or olive oil on your lips. Drink more water if you feel your lips are dry.
- Use a fresh cup for mouthwash or gargling. Don’t share and don’t use the cap even if it is designed for use.
- Wear that homemade mask dashed with some EO around elders or other vulnerable folks who need your help and you need to be closer than two adult arms’ lengths (6 feet or 1 meter).
- Form small groups that can easily connect and reach out to one another. Check on your elders and make sure pregnant mothers have all the support they need.
- It is time for spring cleaning! Deeply clean and beat the rugs in the open air! Old timers knew the best tricks. Ask your elders for the stories of great-grandma!
- Plant your garden.
- Celebrate each day you and your loved ones are well. Light a candle on your altar. Make your power prayers.