Easter Message

Cherished Global Community,

Easter morn has been born. The wild woods are blooming and echoing the resurrection message of spring. The woodland animals frolic in the meadow and at the edge of the stream. I look into the night sky or water reflection and ponder life at my core. I miss you. The Holyland misses you. Day and night, I hold the sacred space for the return of freedom, civil rights, human rights, human contact, newborns and elders, and community gathering that keep the soul, as well as body, alive.

Each have now made their choices and are handling themselves and their loved ones as they see best. All know what to do. I continue to help those who wish to heal at home. Dis-ease and healing have their own innate patterns. May you remain calm and capable. What I continue to witness is the living of the Easter Story. First fear and some remain there. But others find a different way….

Love and compassion arrive and the soul resurrects and brings the body with it.

Be welcomed here!

As I wave my leaves of wild garlic in one hand and blow a kiss around the world with the other, in my heart I pray this sacred Easter morn: Great One, keep your most trusted priestesses awake.

We await the dawn.

Day after night.

We await the dawn of our belonging.

I awoke this Easter morning with this song on my lips:

Oh, I’ve got joy, joy, joy, joy down in my heart! Where?!

Down in my heart! Where?!

Down in my heart!

Oh, I’ve got joy, joy, joy, joy down in my heart! Where?!

Down in my heart to stay!

And I’m so happy, so very happy,

I have the love of ages in my heart!

Yes, I’m so happy, so very happy,

I have the love of ages in my heart!

I’ve got the peace that passes understanding down in my heart! Where?!

Down in my heart! Where?!

Down in my heart!

I’ve got the peace that passes understanding down in my heart! Where?!

Down in my heart to stay!

Refrain

I’ve got the wisdom of the ancestors down in my heart! Where?!

Down in my heart! Where?!

Down in my heart!

I’ve got the wisdom of the ancestors down in my heart! Where?!

Down in my heart to stay!

Refrain

I’ve got the love of ages, love of ages down in my heart! Where?!

Down in my heart! Where?!

Down in my heart!

I’ve got the love of ages, love of ages down in my heart! Where?!

Down in my heart to stay!

Refrain

I’ve got the freedom like a burst of Spring down in my heart! Where?!

Down in my heart! Where?!

Down in my heart!

I’ve got the freedom like a burst of Spring down in my heart! Where?!

Down in my heart to stay!

And I’m so happy, so very happy,

I have the love of you in my heart!

And I’m so happy, so very happy,

I have the love of you in my heart….

Keep it going … keep the spirit alive and free….

Hands held high, Sister Morningstar and the Wild Garlic Council

