Midwifery Today > Garlic, Wild Garlic Council > Beloved and Cherished Sisterhood of My Belonging

Photo by Anthony Delanoix

Beloved and Cherished Sisterhood of My Belonging

by | April 2, 2020

Join Midwifery Today Online Membership

Now is not the time to be afraid you might get “it.” Now is the time to be confident you will heal.

Four Direction Prayer: For Pandemonium Pandemic 2020

To the East: Great One, gripped in fear the people bow down.

To the South: Chaos, chatter, and clatter fill their ears. Then their minds.

To the West: Truth shattered, scattered into millions of living pieces.

To the North: Separated we wait. Night after night we await the dawn of our belonging.

Maybe this will help the Mother of us all….

  • Trust your instincts in all things, even as you reach out or in to trust the message of another.
  • Suspend opinion as to how, what, when, where, and why another is doing/being. We do not know another’s motives or demands at this time. Allow yourself and one another to do the best you can.
  • Remove blame from the solution.
  • Consider using up your mechanical pens and pencils and begin to use “to dust you shall return” forms of writing/drawing materials.
  • Reduce more than recycle. Reuse/re-purpose more than reduce. Share what you have excess of.
  • Wildcraft greens if you have healthy woods around you.
  • Plant a seed and harvest the seed. Store the seed. Inorganic seeds and plants become organic in the cycle of Earth.
  • Make a spring tonic vinegar of fresh violet leaves and fresh dandelion leaves covered in apple cider vinegar. Regal purple and gold.
  • Breathe the fresh air. Breathe health and life into your body. Empty the mind. Keep your calm and capable being nourished in you.
  • Observe what you are normalizing. Every day choose something to normalize that aligns with your deepest values and will survive beyond disaster.

Wild garlic in my hands,
Sister MorningStar and the Wild Garlic Council

About Author: Sister MorningStar

Sister MorningStar has dedicated a lifetime to the preservation of instinctual birth. She birthed her own daughters at home and has helped thousands of other women find empowerment through instinctual birth. She is the founder of a spiritual retreat center and author of books related to instinctual and spiritual living. She lives as a Cherokee hermitess and Catholic mystic in the Ozark Mountains of Missouri. Visit her on the web at: www.sistermorningstar.com.

The Power of Women: Instinctual Birth Stories: When women embarked on their journey into womanhood and motherhood, stories from their grandmothers, great-grandmothers and ancestors came forth through songs, stories and what appeared as mythological tales. Upon hearing these stories, women became empowered to do what all women from which they came were able to do: give birth instinctually.

View all posts by

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!