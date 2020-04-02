Photo by Anthony Delanoix

Beloved and Cherished Sisterhood of My Belonging

Now is not the time to be afraid you might get “it.” Now is the time to be confident you will heal.

Four Direction Prayer: For Pandemonium Pandemic 2020

To the East: Great One, gripped in fear the people bow down.

To the South: Chaos, chatter, and clatter fill their ears. Then their minds.

To the West: Truth shattered, scattered into millions of living pieces.

To the North: Separated we wait. Night after night we await the dawn of our belonging.

Maybe this will help the Mother of us all….

Trust your instincts in all things, even as you reach out or in to trust the message of another.

Suspend opinion as to how, what, when, where, and why another is doing/being. We do not know another’s motives or demands at this time. Allow yourself and one another to do the best you can.

Remove blame from the solution.

Consider using up your mechanical pens and pencils and begin to use “to dust you shall return” forms of writing/drawing materials.

Reduce more than recycle. Reuse/re-purpose more than reduce. Share what you have excess of.

Wildcraft greens if you have healthy woods around you.

Plant a seed and harvest the seed. Store the seed. Inorganic seeds and plants become organic in the cycle of Earth.

Make a spring tonic vinegar of fresh violet leaves and fresh dandelion leaves covered in apple cider vinegar. Regal purple and gold.

Breathe the fresh air. Breathe health and life into your body. Empty the mind. Keep your calm and capable being nourished in you.

Observe what you are normalizing. Every day choose something to normalize that aligns with your deepest values and will survive beyond disaster.

Wild garlic in my hands,

Sister MorningStar and the Wild Garlic Council

