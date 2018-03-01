Wisdom of the Midwives: Breech Birth

by March 1, 2018

Jan Tritten, Midwifery Today’s mother and editor, often posts questions of interest for discussion by midwives on Facebook. We decided to share the thoughts on these topics in our magazine each quarter (sans emojis). Some of it may be controversial, but we hope that these conversations will inspire even further discussion and learning on the subjects we cover.

This post is only available to members. To purchase a membership, go here.

About Author: Editorial

View all posts by