Why Is the Birth Door Not Being Assessed?
We do a great job of caring for our pregnant clients. Traditional pregnancy assessments rely on the typical exam routine: assess the vital signs, uterine and fetal position, and development of both the baby and the pregnant woman. This narrow focus in a routine visit is missing the three key assessments that will help pregnant clients and baby achieve a smoother birth and faster recovery. During these visits, the client's body needs more attention as it approaches labor—especially the “birth door.”
About Author: Lynn Schulte
Lynn Schulte is a women's health physical therapist and the founder of the Institute for Birth Healing. She treats pregnant and postpartum clients in the Denver and Boulder, Colorado, area along with teaching birth professionals and bodyworkers internationally, how to help moms have smoother births and complete recovery afterward. Lynn found a common open birthing pattern in the pelvis and teaches practitioners how to help close the pelvis after birth.