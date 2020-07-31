Why Is the Birth Door Not Being Assessed?

About Author:

Lynn Schulte is a women’s health physical therapist and the founder of the Institute for Birth Healing. She treats pregnant and postpartum clients in the Denver and Boulder, Colorado, area along with teaching birth professionals and bodyworkers internationally, how to help moms have smoother births and complete recovery afterward. Lynn found a common open birthing pattern in the pelvis and teaches practitioners how to help close the pelvis after birth. She offers both in-person and online courses. The Holistic Treatment to Facilitate Labor and Postpartum Recovery is designed specifically for midwives and teaches how to assess these three key areas of the body. You can learn more at instituteforbirthhealing.com/holistic-treatment-facilitating-birth-postpartum-recovery/.