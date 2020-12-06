Why Acupuncture Is Beneficial and Safe during Pregnancy

About Author:

Krystal Kinnunen, L.Ac., MAOM, found that the experience of birthing her first daughter naturally at a birthing center awakened a desire to support and empower women during the sacred cycles of their lives. Her primary focus is on women’s health with a specialty in pregnancy, fertility, and pediatrics. She devoted herself to a four-year rigorous academic graduate program at Daoist Traditions College of Chinese Medical Arts, where she received her Masters of Oriental Medicine. Krystal used acupuncture and herbs to prepare herself to have a successful and gentle homebirth at the age of 40 with her second daughter. Krystal is currently working toward a Doctorate in Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine with an emphasis on Obstetrics, at Pacific College of Health and Science. In addition to being a licensed acupuncturist, she is a trained midwife’s assistant, Reiki master, and prenatal yoga instructor. She studied with world-renowned midwife Ina May Gaskin at The Farm in Summertown, Tennessee, and with Gurmukh Kaur Khalsa in Southern California. Krystal believes that a well-loved and supported mother creates a healthier society.