What We Know and Don’t Know about Tongue-tie
About 5 to 10% of newborns are born with tongue-tie. The majority of newborns with tongue-tie have no problem breastfeeding or bottle-feeding and their mothers do not suffer nipple pain. Among women with unresolved nipple pain from breastfeeding, nipple pain was decreased significantly if the baby either had a frenotomy or a sham procedure. Frenotomy should be painless for the baby, cause at most two drops of blood loss, and the baby should not cry more than 10 seconds.