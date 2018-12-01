What Do We Do with the Specimen? A Reflection of Miscarriages in the Emergency Department

About Author:

Brooke Rawls is a licensed social worker in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, who specializes in direct patient care with a strong focus on recognizing, understanding, and responding to the impact/effects of trauma. She is currently enrolled in the Robert Morris University Instructional Management Leadership PhD program with an anticipated graduation date of May 2019. Brooke serves as vice-president of Oli’s Angels, a nonprofit organization that provides support services to low income or at-risk families before, during, and after any pregnancy experience. Brooke aspires to educate society on the life-changing impact of pregnancy loss and empower women to advocate for their needs/desires.