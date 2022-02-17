Tricks of the Trade – Issue 141
Midwifery Today, Issue 141, Spring 2022.Join Midwifery Today Online Membership Skullcap for elevated blood pressure. One dropperful initially, repeat in an hour if still elevated.—Marielle Tomlin Angelica tincture to help the placenta release. One dropperful by mouth. Takes five minutes to work.—Carolyn Greenfield Apple cider vinegar.—Susan DiNatale Honey. It is a miraculous food and healer. I keep Manuka honey for cuts. I had an accident on my horse and he stepped on my leg. I was in wound care for over six months and they used medical grade Manuka honey on the open wound. I have used it on myself, my horse, and other critters. When you sit down, put some in your tea. I have had women just swallow a spoonful for a sore throat. It’s great stuff.—Vicki Gilbert Ziemer Herbal (sitz) bath for all. I carry tinctures such as shepherd’s purse, Placenta Ease, Angelica, cotton root, raspberry leaf. Also, Rescue Remedy, essential oils (especially peppermint), arnica, a massage blend, and Yunnan Baiyao.—Sabrina Simmons Ferrage I rarely use anything, as women’s bodies know best. However, I have suggested shiatsu, acupuncture, essential oils, and homeopathy for those few cases where some extra help is needed.—Imma Sarries Cuachalalate tea for kidney… Read more…. Tricks of the Trade – Issue 141
About Author: Editorial
View all posts by Editorial