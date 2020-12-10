Tricks of the Trade – Issue 136

Midwifery Today, Issue 136, Winter 2020.

Join Midwifery Today Website Membership

Labor Initiation

Please do not believe the lie! The idea that labor can be initiated naturally or safely is just not true. If the baby was ready, he would start labor. It is chemistry more than mechanics. Don’t trick the mother’s body into thinking baby is ready. Once you start messing with the chemistry of birth it is no longer physiological. Physiological birth is your goal; the safest birth possible.

—Baba Hartley

Bimanual Compression of the Uterus

A variation of bimanual compression for hemorrhage, which may be more comfortable for the mother and as effective, is to use a flat hand with fingers forward, rather than a fist. It’s recommended by the World Health Organization. There’s a picture in their midwife manual.

Bimanual compression is low risk and not particularly uncomfortable. You are not entering the uterus, remember? (This is not a dangerous maneuver like manual removal of the placenta).

You are just compressing the uterus between your two hands, one in the vagina and one on the abdomen. Most of the time you can do the same thing abdominally, but do what you need to do!

It is simple, risk-free, and saves blood.

—Gail Hart

Heat for Postpartum Perineum

Getting out of the water if there is concern about bleeding is a wise idea. Once the woman is lying down and wrapped in warm towels with baby skin to skin, hot facecloths applied to the “burning” labia gives instant relief.

—Gloria Lemay

Postpartum Bleeding

When a woman complains of a uterine boggy/aching feeling and is bleeding past two weeks, I like to suggest shepherds purse in tea or tincture or capsule. Whishgarden’s Wombstringe is in their birth kit and can be used for this. It seems very effective.

—Karen Baker

Importance of Postpartum Rest

Postpartum rest is key for all new mothers. Way back in 1977, I still vividly remember how the midwife who was working with my homebirth doctor declared that I was to keep to my bed and be treated like a queen for at least two weeks.

—Karen Baker

Washcloths, Not Pads

I bought about five dozen cheap washcloths to use for my postpartum flow with my youngest. I was so much more comfortable than I had been with commercial pads, which had started making me feel raw.

—Laura Austin

Monitoring Third Stage

To help monitor third stage, put a dry pad under the mother right after birth and move the umbilical cord, if needed, to take the slack away from the introitus. You can see the separation process and sometimes a trickle of blood by the lengthening of the cord,. Another way to watch unobtrusively is to put a piece of sterile gauze on the cord right at the introitus. It sticks to the umbilical cord, and you will quickly see when the cord lengthens because the gauze will be several inches away from the vulva. You can’t do the gauze trick, of course, in a waterbirth, but—depending upon the mother’s position—you still may have enough visibility to take out the slack.

—Gail Hart

Bonding Through Scent

If your partner is unable to be at the birth with you, bring a soft t-shirt they have worn to wrap the baby in, so it will recognize the scent.

—Unknown

Quote of the Quarter

“ More babies prefer homebirth. ”

—Carla Hartley

Related