Tricks of the Trade – Issue 128



If you are already a member This post is only available to members. To purchase a membership, go here If you are already a member login here

About Author: View all posts by Editorial

Editor’s note: This article first appeared in Midwifery Today, Issue 128, Winter 2018. Subscribe to Midwifery Today Magazine Birth Bag Helpers I have an Arnica 10M I made, which will melt a stubborn anterior lip like butter! I also carry a couple of homeopathics in liquid form, which I tend to think work more quickly. A half teaspoon of baking soda, given every hour to hour and a half, for a tired uterus works like a charm. It works even better if given in Drip Drops oral hydration solution (available at drug stores). I also give a little bottle of Intimate Solutions Peri Cleanse for every mom’s peri bottle—it heals things so fast!—Kristine Tawater I use cramp bark for afterpains, Rescue Remedy for a mom who has been working really hard and getting tired. Skull cap tincture helps if a mom needs to take the edge off her pain and is having an extremely hard time relaxing. Clary sage oil will stimulate a start-stop labor. Shepherd’s purse and motherwort, if needed, help for postpartum bleeding. Peppermint oil is great for energy when it comes time to push and to encourage first void after birth.—Nubia Earth Martin﻿ After Ease, Rescue Remedy,