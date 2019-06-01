Tools for Easing Grief and Birth Trauma

About Author:

Beth Barbeau, midwife and educator, began attending homebirths in 1979 as the 16-year-old babysitter for the “big kids.” She has taught Childbirth Education classes for over 25 years, and recently launched “A New Baby in the House” to meet the unique needs of adopting parents. A life-long interest in providing better support and resources to families after the six week visit led Beth this spring to open Indigo Forest Co.: Growing Healthy Lives, a family-focused store and studio in Ann Arbor, Michigan. She and her stunt choreographer husband, Christopher, are parents to two homebirthed boys, Jianmarco (7) and Marcellin (5).