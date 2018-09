About Author:

Aubre Tompkins is a CNM serving families in her community at a freestanding birth center. She is also a mother, wife, sister, aunt and daughter. Writing is one of her passions and you can read more of her musings at her website: AMidwifeOnThePath.com Whenever she has free time, you will find her in the great outdoors enjoying this amazing Earth.

View all posts by Aubre Tompkins