Photos provided by author

The Third Stage of Labor



About Author: Chinenye MaryRose Nneoma Okonkwo is a mother of three adults. She is married, self-employed since 2002, and lives in Anambra State, Nigeria, West Africa. She is a registered nurse, registered midwife, and registered nurse anesthetist. She is also the Nigeria country contact for Midwifery Today. www.chinenyeokonkwo.com. www.nneomamaternity.org View all posts by View all posts by Chinenye MaryRose Nneoma Okonkwo

The third stage of labor is the period following expulsion of the baby (second stage) via the birth canal. It usually takes approximately 5–30 minutes until the placenta and membranes are expelled. After this, lochia and lactation commence.