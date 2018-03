About Author:

Ruti Karni-Horowitz is a leading Israeli birth activist. She heads Omanut Haleida (The Art of Birth); is a co-founder of the World Doula Week; is director of CAPPA Israel; is a certified doula, childbirth educator, and prenatal yoga instructor; and authored the book and CD The Art of Birth .

View all posts by Ruti Karni-Horowitz