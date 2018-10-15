The Preceptor-Student Relationship

The preceptor and student have a symbiotic relationship that serves to move the field of midwifery forward. This article outlines helpful tips for navigating this important relationship, the responsibilities of the student, and the ways in which both preceptor and student benefit from their collaboration.
About Author: Sareanda Lourdes
Sareanda Lourdes loves the rose family, swimming and Mary Oliver. She's nourishing the power and the development of intuition and compassion, especially in mothering her wild son. Sareanda is an experienced doula and apprentice, fluent in basic Spanish, and willing to travel for a midwifery apprenticeship. She's working toward her CPM with the National College of Midwifery.