The Preceptor-Student Relationship

About Author:

Sareanda Lourdes loves the rose family, swimming and Mary Oliver. She’s nourishing the power and the development of intuition and compassion, especially in mothering her wild son. Sareanda is an experienced doula and apprentice, fluent in basic Spanish, and willing to travel for a midwifery apprenticeship. She’s working toward her CPM with the National College of Midwifery, and can be contacted at (607) 330-4554 or at sareanda@yahoo.com.