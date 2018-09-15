The Military Birth Resource Network: Serving Those Who Serve

About Author:

Amanda Dodson is a certified doula CD (DONA International) and HypnoBirthing educator (HBCE). She has been a birth doula and childbirth educator since 2009. She founded the Japan Birth Resource Network to help service members and their families during pregnancy and beyond. Amanda also opened the Okinawa Birth Education Center. She has lived overseas for more than 13 years with her husband and their three children.