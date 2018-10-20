The Midwife

Editor’s note: This article first appeared in Midwifery Today , Issue 89, Spring 2009.

Subscribe to Midwifery Today Magazine

You watched her swing between sleep and wakefulness. The lights were low, and the quiet sounds of Vivaldi helped her to stay calm throughout the wrenching pain. Scented oil blanketed the clinical smells of the labour room. It replaced antiseptic with warm smells of bergamot and ylang ylang. She laboured quietly, as you talked her through the rise and fall of each contraction.

You smoothed oil over her back, and you told her that she would give birth to this child; she was strong. How many women had you talked, massaged and cajoled through labour pains? No chance of remembering now. You always knew that they would do it, and you were there to remind them when they lost their way; you were there if things went wrong. Midwife means “with woman,” and you had been with them all your working life.

As the baby tunnelled along its blind descent, the woman cried out at the stinging and burning in her perineum.

“I can’t do it! I’m losing it.”

You reminded her that she could; you told her that the baby was coming out; could she see it in the mirror? The angry red of her flesh rimmed a tuft of thick, dark hair. She looked quickly and then slammed her eyes shut. The circle of hair grew. Wrinkled scalp, covered with blood and vernix forced its way up through the introitus.

You had delivered this woman’s other babies and seen her with this pregnancy in the clinic. You had listened to the baby’s heartbeat with her and felt the movements when your hand had rested a while on the round, swollen belly.

The top of the baby’s head emerged, with its nose still covered by maternal flesh. Mucus and blood drained off the whorls of its hair. The woman grunted.

“Small grunts now, Rosie.” You knew that nobody was in her world, only the animal that was her. She pushed the baby down, through the black tunnel of her body.

The head moved out, turning its sightless face towards Rosie’s thighs. As you guided it downward, the baby’s shoulders emerged, followed by a slippery, glistening body. Noise filled the room. Voices that had been subdued were now raised, elated.

“Look! What have you got?” That was you, laughing, for you had the privilege of being the first one to see. The baby lay on its mother’s tummy, shining and grey as it sucked in its first breaths, arms stretched out to the world.

This was how God or nature had meant it to be, you thought, as you cleaned up the mess. It was a labour of love and not unlike the whole child-raising experience. There should be many more like this. You threw the shitty, bloody mess of sheets into the skip.

You had talked to them at the classes; you had told them about the miracle of birth, about how it felt to do it all by yourself, and they had started to fidget; their eyes looked away; they were bored.

After years of midwives telling women that they could give birth unaided, the white coats were now telling them they needed to be in a special place. They had to have machinery; it was safer if they let someone else do it for them, and after all, that’s what was important here, safety. The gatekeepers had said, come this way, we know best, and the women followed because their lives were full of other things. There was no time to listen to their bodies; they had gone deaf.

Related Articles