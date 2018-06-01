The Labor of Giving Birth by Midwifery Today June 1, 2018 Labor can be long or short—it’s all normal. Organizations that make policy regarding birth are finally beginning to come to terms with that fact.To access this post, you must purchase: Midwifery Today Website Membership - 12 months, Midwifery Today 1-year Subscription and Website Membership or Midwifery Today Website Membership - 6 months If you are already a member login here. About Author: Midwifery Today View all posts by Midwifery Today