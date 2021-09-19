Photo by Andrew Seaman
The Future of Midwifery Education
To have a meaningful discussion about the future of midwifery education, we must consider the question: what is a midwife? To understand what a midwife is we need to ask ourselves some other important questions. First, who created midwifery? Second, what do midwives do? And finally, the most important question of all: exactly who “owns” human reproduction? Only after we answer these important questions can we start to analyze and develop a plan to educate the midwives of the future and begin to truly address the huge crisis we have in maternal and child health care today.
About Author: Deb Puterbaugh
Deb Newberry-Puterbaugh, LM, CPM, is a women, daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, childbirth educator, doula, midwife, and community organizer. Deb has spent her adult life dedicated to personal growth, women's empowerment, and cultural change. She is a midwife educator.