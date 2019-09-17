Photo by Rachel Joy Barehl

The Disappearing Second Stage

The author shares her experience after thousands of birth that labor is a continuum rather than being divided into stages. If left undisturbed, women will not even experience a “second stage.”
About Author: Vicki Penwell

Vicki Penwell, CPM, is an international humanitarian aid worker, licensed midwife and midwife educator who has practiced since 1981, first in Alaska and then in Asia since 1990. Vicki and her extended family of four generations live and run a birth center in the Philippines, where they founded a nonprofit charitable organization called Mercy In Action, which trains midwives and establishes birth centers in poor countries. The Mercy In Action birth center in Olongapo, Philippines, is run by national midwives and funded by donations so that every delivery is free of charge to the woman and her family. Outcomes of more than 13,500 births have been excellent, using the International MotherBaby Childbirth Initiative (IMBCI) model of maternity care.

