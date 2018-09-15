The Clitoris in Labour

by September 15, 2018
This interesting article discusses how the modern style of birthing on the back fails to account for the role of the clitoris in labor, as well as leading to more birth injuries.
To access this post, you must purchase: Midwifery Today Website Membership - 12 months, Midwifery Today 1-year Subscription and Website Membership, Midwifery Today Website Membership Student Special - 12 months, Beginning Midwives Package with Website Membership, Student Midwives Package with Website Membership, Beginning Midwives Package with Website Membership – Canada, Beginning Midwives Package with Website Membership – All-other-countries, Beginning Midwives Package with Website Membership – U-s, Student Midwives Package with Website Membership – U-s, Student Midwives Package with Website Membership – Canada, Student Midwives Package with Website Membership – All-other-countries or Midwifery Today Website Membership - 6 months If you are already a member login here.

About Author: Margaret Jowitt

Margaret Jowitt came to the birth world as a psychologist, researching the differences between women’s experience of birth at home and in hospital. Wanting to know how it worked, she looked at birth from all angles, becoming fascinated with physiology and biomechanics. She recently participated in a BJOG debate about the relative importance of electronic fetal monitoring and maternal position in labour (doi.org/10.1111/1471-0528.15026). Her book Childbirth Unmasked (1993) looked at psychological stress in labour and Dynamic Positions in Birth (2014) considered the biomechanics of birth. Three of her four children were born happily at home in England.

View all posts by