Midwifery Today > Issue 136 > The Choice to Birth My Baby

Photo provided by Colleen Uszak

The Choice to Birth My Baby

by | October 19, 2020
I found out I was pregnant for the fifth time in May of 2019. I would have been considered high risk under traditional obstetrical care due to three prior miscarriages and a heart-shaped uterus with a cesarean scar. Due to my firstborn son Oren being breech in my womb, I was coerced into scheduling a cesarean at 39 weeks as a first-time mother. This is an option for those in my position, but it was presented to me as the only way to birth my son. I have since come to believe that risk is subjective. I had grown a healthy, full-term baby all on my own before and knew I could do it again, if this baby were to stay.
This post is only available to members. To purchase an online membership, go here.
If you are already an online member login here.

About Author: Colleen Uszak

Colleen Uszak has two sons and lives in Cleveland, Ohio, with her partner Vincent. She is a birth doula, placenta preparation specialist, and peer lactation counselor.

View all posts by

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site! Skip to content