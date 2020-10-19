Photo provided by Colleen Uszak
The Choice to Birth My Baby
I found out I was pregnant for the fifth time in May of 2019. I would have been considered high risk under traditional obstetrical care due to three prior miscarriages and a heart-shaped uterus with a cesarean scar. Due to my firstborn son Oren being breech in my womb, I was coerced into scheduling a cesarean at 39 weeks as a first-time mother. This is an option for those in my position, but it was presented to me as the only way to birth my son. I have since come to believe that risk is subjective. I had grown a healthy, full-term baby all on my own before and knew I could do it again, if this baby were to stay.
About Author: Colleen Uszak
Colleen Uszak has two sons and lives in Cleveland, Ohio, with her partner Vincent. She is a birth doula, placenta preparation specialist, and peer lactation counselor. View all posts by Colleen Uszak