Mary Kalau was originally trained as a doula by Penny Simkin in 1998. She has attended births in New York, Sweden, and Switzerland, and has served on the EDN leadership team since 2015. Mary would like to thank the many women who contributed to the writing of this article. For more information on the EDN please visit our website at european-doula-network.org. Contact Mary via her website: marykalau.com.

