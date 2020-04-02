Midwifery Today > Issue 133 > The Benefits of Waiting

The Benefits of Waiting

by and | April 2, 2020
This article, excerpted from the book Birthing Your Placenta, discusses the question of optimal cord clamping. Rather than quickly clamping, this well-documented article shares data that show the need to wait; even a short wait is better than none at all.
Sara Wickham, PhD, is a midwife, researcher, teacher and author who studied midwifery in the UK and practiced in home, birth centre and hospital settings in the UK and USA before extending her career into midwifery education, research and consultancy. Sara has also lived and worked in New Zealand and she travels extensively to speak about midwifery and birth-related issues. The author of more than 200 articles, eight books and several information booklets and leaflets for women, Sara is passionate about midwifery knowledge and enjoys engaging with all manner of ways of knowing, from statistics to intuition. She wrote her PhD thesis on midwives’ knowledge in relation to “post-term” pregnancy. Sara is currently based in Wiltshire, UK, where she has recently returned to freelance speaking, writing and consultancy work.

Nadine Edwards is a birth activist, educator, and researcher, formerly the Honorary Vice Chair of the Association for the Improvements in the Maternity Services. She has written a book, book chapters, and articles on the politics of birth and the relationship between women and midwives. Nadine recently wrote an updated version of Birthing your Baby, co-authored an updated version of Birthing Your Placenta with Sara Wickham, co-edited Untangling the Maternity Crisis with Rosemary Mander and Jo Murphy-Lawless, and is currently writing about the closure of the internationally acclaimed Albany Midwifery Practice with Becky Reed and women’s experiences of freebirthing with Mavis Kirkham.

