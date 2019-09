Second Stage of Labor: Does Pushing Too Long Cause Infant Problems?

About Author:

Ireena Keeslar, CPM, practices at a freestanding birth center and in homes. She serves on the board for Christian Midwives International and teaches student midwives, offering two-day intensives for basic and advanced skills. She enjoys time with her five grown children, five grandchildren and her husband, Scott. She can be reached at warriormidwife@gmail.com.

