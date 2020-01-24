Bas Relief of Scribonia Attica Attending a Woman in Childbirth
(Source: www.historyextra.com)
Scribonia Attica: A Second-century Roman Midwife
Sometimes the history of midwifery is hidden in a tomb. This statement is not a metaphor for lost history; it's reality. In the Isola Sacra necropolis in Ostia, a seaport of ancient Rome (originally situated at the mouth of the Tiber River but today located about four miles upstream)
About Author: Jane Beal
Jane Beal, PhD, is a writer, educator, and midwife. She has served with homebirth practices in the Chicago, Denver, and San Francisco metro areas and in birth centers in the US, Uganda, and the Philippines. She is the author of Epiphany: Birth Poems, Transfiguration: A Midwife's Birth Poems, and The Lives of Midwives from the Renaissance to the Enlightenment (in progress). She currently serves as the educational director for BirthWorks International and teaches at the University of La Verne in southern California.