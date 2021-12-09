Photo by Julie Ricard
Saw-Grass: A Traditional Intervention Used in Midwifery Practice in Northern Uganda
Our Range Rover ambulance arrived in the village of Okidi in Atiak, northern Uganda, with three midwives. We had received an urgent call that an Acholi woman was in labor there and wanted to be brought to our birth center, which is near the village of Parawaca, to have the assistance of midwives during her labor and delivery. When we arrived, the woman, wearing a lovely red dress, was dancing about in active labor near two other village women.
About Author: Jane Beal
Jane Beal, PhD, is a writer, educator, and midwife. She has served with homebirth practices in the Chicago, Denver, and San Francisco metro areas and in birth centers in the US, Uganda, and the Philippines. She is the author of Epiphany: Birth Poems, Transfiguration: A Midwife's Birth Poems, and The Lives of Midwives from the Renaissance to the Enlightenment (in progress). She currently serves as the educational director for BirthWorks International and teaches at the University of La Verne in southern California. To learn more, please visit sanctuarypoet.net and christianmidwife.wordpress.com.