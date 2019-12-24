Rose and Saffira’s Birth



About Author: Beth Laskin is a midwife in Grass Valley, California, whose passion is working with women, families, and midwives cross-culturally, to embrace and connect with different traditional birth practices. As a midwife she feels part of an important social justice movement. birthawake.com View all posts by View all posts by Beth Laskin

Birth is not solely the journey of the physical body, of a baby and a mother, but rather an entire constellation changing shape as a new soul emerges from water to land. The process of birth encompasses the whole universe and mystery of life—it means surrendering everything that one knows, accepting what reveals itself in the moment, and merging into the unbounded life beyond body and mind.