Revitalizing Midwifery: Reimagining the Doula’s Role



If you are already a member This post is only available to members. To purchase a membership, go here If you are already a member login here

About Author: Jasmine Krapf is a mother, bodyworker, and birth practitioner with a degree in maternal health. She is the founder and core organizer of the Farm-to-Prison Project, which aims to address prenatal nutrition and doula support for pregnant incarcerated women. You can reach her at farmtoprison@gmail.com or on Instagram, @farmtoprison. View all posts by View all posts by Jasmine Krapf

A doula delves deep into the role of the doula—what it is, what is could be, what it should be, and why we need to seriously consider it