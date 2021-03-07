Resolving Shoulder Dystocia with the Gaskin Maneuver or McRoberts Maneuver

Jane Beal, PhD, is a writer, educator, and midwife. She has served with homebirth practices in the Chicago, Denver, and San Francisco metro areas and in birth centers in the US, Uganda, and the Philippines. She is the author of Epiphany: Birth Poems, Transfiguration: A Midwife’s Birth Poems, and The Lives of Midwives from the Renaissance to the Enlightenment (in progress). She currently serves as the educational director for BirthWorks International and teaches at the University of La Verne in southern California. To learn more, please visit sanctuarypoet.net and christianmidwife.wordpress.com.View all posts by Jane Beal
