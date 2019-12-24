Recovering from a Shocking Hemorrhage

About Author:

Beth S. Barbeau, CPM, LM, began attending births at age 16 with the “Motor City Midwives” of Detroit, Michigan, in 1979. She came of age with traditional apprenticeships that began with Anne Frye and Harriette Hartigan, and has had her own homebirth midwife practice in Michigan since 1998. She recently became a certified and licensed midwife as newly required in Michigan.

Beth developed the Holistic Doula program for the Naturopathic Institute of Therapies and Education (NITE), where she has been the lead instructor since 2008, and also teaches other threshold work, Death and Dying, in their Certified Naturopath program.

She is a contributing writer for Midwifery Today , and in Woman Safe Health: The Antidote to Status-Quo Health Care (2016), Survivor Moms (2008), and Recipes for the Childbearing Year (2007). Additionally, Beth is featured in The Good Work (2017), an award-winning short birth film.

Her lifelong passion for natural health led her to found Indigo Forest (2007–2016), a natural health boutique and class studio for young families that offered mothers’ groups and classes on fertility, pregnancy, birth, breastfeeding, parenting, and holistic health. Beth also has decades of experience helping her clients with Resonance Repatterning, and improving their health with naturopathic nutrients, herbs, and remedies. She has taught extensively—from teens to professionals—in classes, workshops, conferences, and post-secondary education, and is widely known for her lively and in-depth classes.

Beth’s mission, “Healthy births, Healthy lives,” is to bring respect for baby’s experience and neonatal communication into prenatal care, birth, and postpartum. She is the mother of two teen boys, both of who’ve been overheard recently, eloquently, and accurately offering laboring and breastfeeding advice.

Visit Beth’s website at TheIndigoForest.com.