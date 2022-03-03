Photo by Ana Tablas

Reclaiming the Initiation of Childbirth



If you are already an online member This post is only available to members. To purchase an online membership, go here If you are already an online member login here

About Author: Isa Gucciardi is the founding Director and lead teacher of the Foundation of the Sacred Stream. The workshops and training programs of the Foundation are part of her larger vision for helping people who are interested in stepping into greater consciousness and leading happier lives. Her primary focus is on teaching, writing, and curriculum development. Isa is also the creator of the groundbreaking therapeutic model Depth Hypnosis and author of Coming to Peace . View all posts by View all posts by Isa Gucciardi

Modern women are faced with an inordinate amount of pressure when preparing to give birth. Because the culture we live in does not value the greater spiritual relevance of childbirth, the people and systems set up to assist us during the process can quickly disrupt the natural unfurling of this sacred initiation. Due to our collective and individual ignorance about the gravity of initiations like childbirth, we end up inadvertently giving our power away to others.