Promoting Human Rights in Childbirth as a Solution to Obstetric Violence

About Author:

Sylvia Bahr offers Respectful Birth and Prevention of Obstetric Violence Training for health care providers and birth facilities, as well as advanced doula training and seminars with unique elements to become a Respectful Birth and Prevention of Obstetric Violence trainer for health care providers. As well, Dar a Luz Honduras welcomes volunteers and is grateful for support and donations. For more information, please contact: info.daraluzhonduras@gmail.com Thank you for your interest!