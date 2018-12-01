Preparing for the Unknown

About Author:

Kate Bavister became a mother in 2015 and is inspired by the transformative power of pregnancy, birth, and motherhood. She explores life through art and science to enhance understanding of the embodied experience and is currently interested in our intrinsic connection to and evolution of microbes, their part in human anatomy, and the emerging field of quantum biology. She aims to find new ways to maintain whole body states encouraging healthy and robust cultures both inside and outside the body.