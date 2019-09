Photo Album: Issue 131



Carrington’s birth was epic. At 8:12 am, at 39 weeks, things started slowly. We called our doula at 3:30 pm as contractions grew. Around 6 pm, they were four minutes apart, so we headed to our homebirthing place. Once there, my support crew grew: my husband, parents, doula, photographer, and midwives. After an intense night of hard labor I saw the sun. It had already felt like an eternity.