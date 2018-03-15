Peripartum Cardiomyopathy: Snatched from the Hands of Death

Complications can sometimes mar what seems to be a birth gone well. Learn about the sign of peripartum cardiomyopathy and its risk to moms.
Related Articles
About Author: Sandra K. Stine Tallbear
Sandra K. Stine Tallbear is a 1993 graduate of the UCSF Midwifery program. She has supported families at home and in birth centers since 2004 and has helped to keep birth normal in the hospital since 2002. Sandra is a NARM preceptor, mother, grandmother, and wife.View all posts by Sandra K. Stine Tallbear