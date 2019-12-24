Perinatal Obsessive Compulsive Disorder

About Author:

Andy Young, RMN, LLB (Hons), LLM, PG Cert Higher Education, is a senior lecturer in mental health nursing at Sheffield Hallam University in Sheffield, UK. He is interested in interdisciplinary research, recovery insights, and translating collaborative mental health research to influence changes in mental health practice. He is currently researching Facebook use, mood, and self-esteem in late adolescence and early adulthood and women’s experience of perinatal mental health care services among ethnic minorities.