Of Lavender and Labor

by June 1, 2018
Lavender has long been known to assist with sleep and relaxation. New studies are coming out that show its usefulness in labor.
To access this post, you must purchase: Midwifery Today Website Membership - 12 months, Midwifery Today 1-year Subscription and Website Membership or Midwifery Today Website Membership - 6 months If you are already a member login here.

About Author: Cheryl K. Smith

Cheryl K. Smith has been managing editor for Midwifery Today since 2017 and from 2005–2009. She edited several books published by Motherbaby Press, including Placenta: The Gift of Life (2007), Survivor Moms: Women’s Stories of Birthing, Mothering and Healing after Sexual Abuse (2008), and The Power of Women (2009). She has raised miniature dairy goats since 1998 and is the author of Goat Health Care (karmadillo Press, 2009) and Raising Goats for Dummies (Wiley, 2010) as well as many articles in various magazines.

View all posts by