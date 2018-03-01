Notes about Birth in Israel and Palestine

About Author:

Diana Paul gave birth to all three of her children at home. Her husband was “midwife” for the first two and Peggy Vincent for the third. She practiced as a midwife for 10 years and then picked up her camera, filmed births and started the non-profit, Love Delivers. She is the producer of Birth Day , Attending Birth , Miss Margaret , Five Countries, Six Births, Seven Babies , and several custom videos.