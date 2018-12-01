Nigerian Birth Traditions and Rituals

About Author:

Amaka R. Elochukwu is a Nigerian, graduate registered nurse, registered midwife, registered public health nurse, vaccina-tion/immunization advocate, sexual and reproductive health specialist, and family planning services provider who has a passion for maternal, neonatal, and child health. She has been in practice since 2008 and earnestly looks forward to seeing a reduction in maternal, neonatal, and child morbidity and mortality in Nigeria.