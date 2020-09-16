Photo by Lili Popper

My Path to Midwifery



About Author: Joanna Wilder, CPM, is a nurse and a midwife, a mama of six, and a keeper of herstory. She has a passion for community development and healing of childhood trauma. After 40 years in the desert, she has moved to Oregon to further her midwifery studies and get well-watered. Joanna Wilder, RN, BSN, SM es una enfermera en obstetricia que ha asistido partos naturales por casi 20 años, en hospitales, centros de nacimientos y hogares. Está concluyendo su práctica como partera superior con Global Midwifery en Phoenix, Arizona. Facilita grupos femeninos de recuperación en español e inglés, basados en sus historias. Le apasiona el tema de los partos naturales, y poder acompañar a mujeres en su proceso de sanidad. Se la puede contactar en: embracing-birth@earthlink.net. View all posts by View all posts by Joanna Wilder

The winter moon was rising. No babies tonight, so I volunteered to go home. I called security to walk me to my car. Just beyond the parking lot, food stamps were being traded for something to make the pain of living recede. Gunshots often echoed outside the walls of the labor wing. I was an OB nurse, in the midst of a system that often created birth violence, working with bold midwives to protect birth.