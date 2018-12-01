My Journey into Midwifery: I Can Do This Work!

About Author:

Karen Ehrlich began her journey with birth in 1972 and retired from clinical care in 2015. She hopes that this memoir will en-courage other long-time midwives to write their stories, so the many-layered tapestry of the re-emergence of midwifery will be available for years and generations to come. She is married and is a stepmother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, aunt and great-aunt. Her master’s thesis, completed in 2003, is entitled “Life is a Sexually Transmitted Condition: The Sexuality of Labor and Birth.” It can be read online at midwifekaren.org.