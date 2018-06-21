Midwives, Mountains, and Memories: MamaBaby Haiti

About Author:

Patricia Couch, CPM, LDM, has been a practicing midwife since 2006. She is a midwife at Andaluz Waterbirth Center in Portland and Dundee, Oregon. She is one of the founding board members of MamaBaby Haiti. She was also recently appointed to serve as a commissioner on the board for the Commission for the Accreditation of Birth Centers (CABC). To volunteer or become a monthly donor for MamaBaby Haiti, go to the website mamababyhaiti.org. You can follow Mama¬Baby Haiti on Facebook and Instagram.