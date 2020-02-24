Chios Island Hospital, Greece

Photos provided by author

Midwifery in a Refugee Camp



About Author: Michal Beres, RNM, BPharm, MBA, is an Israeli nurse-midwife, working at the Rabin Medical Center, one of Israel’s major hospitals. She is taking part in various humanitarian projects, such as pregnancy follow-up at the free Refugee Medical Clinic in Tel Aviv, Israel, and has been on several international missions on the island of Chios, Greece, serving as a nurse and a midwife. She can be reached at beresim@gmail.com. View all posts by View all posts by Michal Beres

It’s 6 o’clock in the morning. Inigo, our Spanish physician, receives an early phone call from the camp police. They think a woman is in labor. He wakes me up. Our volunteer’s small house is very quiet. Everyone’s asleep and I quickly get dressed, putting on a sweater over my pajamas, pants, scarf, coat, and gloves. We’re taking off to the camp. The roads are empty, it’s dark, and we’re making the trip to the camp in half the time.