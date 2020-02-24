Chios Island Hospital, Greece
Photos provided by author
Midwifery in a Refugee Camp
It’s 6 o’clock in the morning. Inigo, our Spanish physician, receives an early phone call from the camp police. They think a woman is in labor. He wakes me up. Our volunteer’s small house is very quiet. Everyone’s asleep and I quickly get dressed, putting on a sweater over my pajamas, pants, scarf, coat, and gloves. We’re taking off to the camp. The roads are empty, it’s dark, and we’re making the trip to the camp in half the time.
About Author: Michal Beres
Michal Beres, RNM, BPharm, MBA, is an Israeli nurse-midwife, working at the Rabin Medical Center, one of Israel's major hospitals. She is taking part in various humanitarian projects, such as pregnancy follow-up at the free Refugee Medical Clinic in Tel Aviv, Israel, and has been on several international missions on the island of Chios, Greece, serving as a nurse and a midwife.