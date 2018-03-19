Jennifer Mason—jennifermasonphotography.com

Mentorship Is Key

In this issue of Midwifery Today we celebrate the role of the doula. The articles in these pages feature doulas across the planet making a difference: from doulas who serve refugees in Austria to doulas incorporated into multi-disciplinary practices in Turkey to indigenous doulas here in US helping maintain their cultural practices around childbirth.

About Author: Shea Hardy Baker

Shea Hardy Baker has been a birth and postpartum doula and childbirth educator since 2003. She co-founded and for 10 years was the executive director of Doulas Supporting Teens (DST), a nonprofit organization that offered pro bono doula services, childbirth education, parenting groups, and referral services in Lane County, Oregon. Shea developed a childbirth education curriculum specifically for pregnant teens and designed and implemented a successful doula mentorship and advanced doula training program within Doulas Supporting Teens. Shea is currently the conference coordinator and a contributing editor for Midwifery Today. Shea resides with her husband and son in Eugene, Oregon.

