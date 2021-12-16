Midwifery Today > Free Articles > Media Reviews – Issue 140

Media Reviews – Issue 140

by and | December 16, 2021

Midwifery Today, Issue 140, Winter 2021.
Planet Ocean: Our Mysterious Connections to Water, by Michel Odent. 2018. (West Sussex, UK: Clairview Books, $16.89, 140 pages, paperback.)

Over my long midwifery career, I have always looked forward to reading and, this time, reviewing Michel Odent’s newest book. The book introduces the reader to the power of water as an expression of love, relaxation, and intrigue.

Michel shares with the reader the strong bond we have with water through songs, poems, and stories. He delves deeper into why we are so attracted to water, starting with history and how we as “homo” sapiens react to the rise and fall of water throughout the years. This has drawn us to streams, rivers, and inlets. We became pioneers to search beyond the horizon, in ancient excavations both on land and in areas now covered with water. He shares stories that evolved as we became “homo navigators.”

As the book moves through our strong bond with water, Odent looks at our unique relationship with sea mammals (dolphins) and land mammals (dogs). This unique human-dolphin relationship is explored through work around the world with children who have neurological impairment issues (Dolphin Foundation Florida). These are “free” dolphins; not those in captivity for tourist interest. If you read and understand the level of intelligence dolphins have, tourists “swimming” with dolphins may become less attractive.

In chapter 7, a review from Aesop to Elaine Morgan’s history assists Odent in bringing to our attention some very interesting colleagues. Westenhofer, Hardy, Sauer, and Morgan have theories about the evolutionary debate. Whilst some of the reading is challenging, these are fascinating insights, which started in 1942 with Westenhofer or even further back to Aesop’s fable “The Monkey and the Dolphin.”

Odent continues with a section describing our similarities to sea mammals from newborn vernix, sense of smell, body temperature control, and even menopause.

Finally, I would like to mention Odent’s famous waterbirth work, which attracted me initially to review this book. He reminds us of his work in France and the legends of waterbirth in ancient cultures of Greece, New Zealand, and the Amazon.

This is an intriguing and thought-provoking book about “Planet Ocean.”

Dianne Garland

Birthing a Movement: Midwives, Law, and the Politics of Reproductive Care, by Renée Ann Cramer. 2021. (California: Stanford University Press, $29.49, 288 pages, paperback.)

This book, which was written as a result of National Science Foundation grant, is must reading for anyone who is interested in the history of midwifery and its intersection with the law in the United States. Based on interviews with homebirth midwives, a decade of research, and knowledge of the law, politics and activism, the author writes about perceptions of midwifery and the forces that brought us to where we are today—with 32 states in which practice by certified professional midwives is legal and regulating, 8 in which it is illegal, and the remaining 10 in which it is nominally legal but unregulated.

For those who are in one of the eight states in which homebirth is not legal, this book provides a roadmap of what has worked and what has not worked as they successfully (or unsuccessfully) made the journey to legalization. Using Iowa, Missouri, and South Dakota as examples, the book lays out priorities on which to focus, and shares stories of the trials by fire and bravery exhibited by midwives whose goal is to provide an essential service.

The author discusses conflicts in various philosophies currently affecting this movement, including desirability, or lack thereof, of government intervention at all; the recent skirmish among activists regarding whether women should be centered in birth or terms like “pregnant people” should be used to be more inclusiveness.

In the end, this book is about heroic women who do what is required to serve birthing women and families, politics, professionalism, and the slow movement to take back what rightly belongs to midwives. It should be required reading for aspiring, so they can see where we have come from and where we are headed in this essential profession.

Cheryl K. Smith

About Author: Dianne Garland

Dianne Garland, FRCM, SRN, RM, ADM, PGCEA, MSc, developed a passion for midwifery in 1983. Her subsequent energy and enthusiasm for developing and expanding a new practice led her to teaching about waterbirth in 1989; a subject which has remained extremely close to her heart ever since. Dianne works clinically in a local hospital supporting low- and high-complex mothers and babies through childbirth.

After over 40 years in the NHS, she started her own company, MidwifeExpert, in 2005. In this role, she lectures and consults internationally, as well as offering other specialist services such as Expert Legal Witness and Care Quality Commission Inspections. She currently holds professional roles within respected public and private bodies including APEC (Action on PreEclampsia), NICE UK, Gentle Birth Guardian Education, Waterbirth International (USA), Wenzhou Oriental Maternity Unit (China), Wellness Mother and Baby Hyderabad (India), and advisory panel for MMF.

Dianne has published four books on waterbirth. In 2019, she was awarded RCM fellowship for her worldwide contribution to waterbirth research, teaching, and clinical work.

About Author: Cheryl K. Smith

Cheryl K. Smith has been managing editor for Midwifery Today since 2017 and from 2005–2009. She edited several books published by Motherbaby Press, including Placenta: The Gift of Life (2007), Survivor Moms: Women’s Stories of Birthing, Mothering and Healing after Sexual Abuse (2008), and The Power of Women (2009). She has raised miniature dairy goats since 1998 and is the author of Goat Health Care (karmadillo Press, 2009 and 2019), Raising Goats for Dummies (Wiley, 2010 and 2021), and Goat Midwifery (karmadillo Press, 2020), as well as many articles in various magazines.

