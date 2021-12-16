Media Reviews – Issue 140

Planet Ocean: Our Mysterious Connections to Water , by Michel Odent. 2018. (West Sussex, UK: Clairview Books, $16.89, 140 pages, paperback.)

Over my long midwifery career, I have always looked forward to reading and, this time, reviewing Michel Odent’s newest book. The book introduces the reader to the power of water as an expression of love, relaxation, and intrigue.

Michel shares with the reader the strong bond we have with water through songs, poems, and stories. He delves deeper into why we are so attracted to water, starting with history and how we as “homo” sapiens react to the rise and fall of water throughout the years. This has drawn us to streams, rivers, and inlets. We became pioneers to search beyond the horizon, in ancient excavations both on land and in areas now covered with water. He shares stories that evolved as we became “homo navigators.”

As the book moves through our strong bond with water, Odent looks at our unique relationship with sea mammals (dolphins) and land mammals (dogs). This unique human-dolphin relationship is explored through work around the world with children who have neurological impairment issues (Dolphin Foundation Florida). These are “free” dolphins; not those in captivity for tourist interest. If you read and understand the level of intelligence dolphins have, tourists “swimming” with dolphins may become less attractive.

In chapter 7, a review from Aesop to Elaine Morgan’s history assists Odent in bringing to our attention some very interesting colleagues. Westenhofer, Hardy, Sauer, and Morgan have theories about the evolutionary debate. Whilst some of the reading is challenging, these are fascinating insights, which started in 1942 with Westenhofer or even further back to Aesop’s fable “The Monkey and the Dolphin.”

Odent continues with a section describing our similarities to sea mammals from newborn vernix, sense of smell, body temperature control, and even menopause.

Finally, I would like to mention Odent’s famous waterbirth work, which attracted me initially to review this book. He reminds us of his work in France and the legends of waterbirth in ancient cultures of Greece, New Zealand, and the Amazon.

This is an intriguing and thought-provoking book about “Planet Ocean.”

—Dianne Garland