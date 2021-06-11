Media Reviews – Issue 138

Birthing Models on the Human Rights Frontier: Speaking Truth to Power, Betty-Ann Daviss and Robbie Davis Floyd, eds. 2020. (London: Routledge, £35, 486 pages, paperback.)

This interesting book highlights how birth culture is being destroyed under our current childbirth services. The book has an international flavour, with contributors from many countries worldwide.

Early in the book the two editors, Daviss and Davis-Floyd, remind the reader of basic principles of midwifery care (woman-centred, using midwives as primary practitioners, choice of birthplace, and continuity of care). These are, of course, some of the principles of the move to implementing “better births” 2016 in the UK.

The book does challenge assumptions about the role, skill, and community involvement worldwide. Training and funding are discussed, especially where other practitioners may not be easily available. They remind us that traditional birth attendants (TBAs) often work at the periphery of the health care system, practicing in resource poor environments where access to quality emergency obstetric care is unavailable or difficult.

Two early systems written about in the book are Bumi Sehat in Bali and Northern Inuit communities. The Canadian story was very sad to read. In the 1960/70s, women from Inuit communities were “evacuated” from their families, friends, and community to give birth. One comment I found powerful and resonates when I teach was “tried to find teachers who understood that their role is to teach, not lead.”

The book continues with chapters regarding ACNM working in collaboration in Ethiopia, Liberia, and Bangladesh. It also includes inspiring stories about changes to breech birth, Chinese childbirth, and birth in disaster zones.

The chapters highlight the vast differences in childbirth practices, available resources, and birth professionals around the world.

This book is worth reading as you develop and plan your pathway ahead as a midwife.