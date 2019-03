If you are already a member This post is only available to members. To purchase a membership, go here If you are already a member login here

About Author: Judy Slome Cohain, CNM, has run All the Way Homebirth practice in Israel since 1983. She would love to hear from women who have tried to change a positive GBS culture to a negative one by using garlic. Please e-mail with the outcomes, which will be collected for future research. View all posts by View all posts by Judy Slome Cohain

Measles is a viral, infectious disease. It is the most contagious of all infectious diseases. In the pre-vaccine era, measles affected nearly every individual during childhood. (ECDC). About 97% of exposed individuals who receive both vaccinations will not get measles, and neither will about 93% of those with only one vaccination (CDC 2016).