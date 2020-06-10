Photo by Ahmed Hasan

Maternity Care Amid Covid-19 Outbreak Story of midwives from a remote rural area in Bangladesh



Like most other countries, Bangladesh is facing the onslaught of Covid-19. In a near-lockdown situation, normal life has been interrupted, education institutions closed down, devotees reduced in mosques and temples, and gathering of any type in the community is discouraged. However, the frontline health care workers (FLW) are on their toes, providing services to the ailing people, both coronavirus-related and otherwise. Unlike most of us, they cannot stay at home. One group of these FLWs is the midwives. They are attending to duties in unprotected or partially-protected environments. The Midwife Led Care Centre (MLC) at the Charikata Union Health and Family Welfare Center (UH&FWC) in Sylhet, Bangladesh, is such a center where midwives are continuing their care and services despite unfavorable circumstances.